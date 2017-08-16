Changes on tap in football and volleyball

Due to the addition of a third class and teams moving up and down in class as a result, we won’t see a Greely-Scarborough volleyball state match this fall. The Red Storm remain in Class A, while the Rangers drop down to Class B.

Changes are afoot in Forecaster Country for the upcoming fall sports season.

For starters, Falmouth joins Kennebunk in moving from the Western Maine Conference to the Southwestern Maine Activities Association and as a result, will no longer play its traditional rivals in most sports.

The fun begins for the Yachtsmen on Wednesday, Aug. 30, when their field hockey team pays a visit to Westbrook.

Football has added a fifth class, Class E, for developmental purposes. The change affects just one local program and opponents will be different than in years past.

Cheverus and Portland remain in Class A North, Deering, Scarborough and South Portland play in Class A South, Brunswick will defend its state title in Class B North, while Falmouth, Greely and Mt. Ararat play in Class B South. Cape Elizabeth, Freeport and Yarmouth remain in Class C South and they’re joined this fall by Morse.

The state final will continue to be held in a similar fashion, as the University of Maine will host the Class C contest Friday, Nov. 17 and Fitzpatrick Stadium will again be the site of Super Saturday for the Class A, B and D contests Saturday, Nov. 18.

Due to its rapid growth in recent years, volleyball now will have 36 programs divided among three statewide classes, split up largely, but not exclusively by enrollment.

Cheverus and the Brunswick/Mt. Ararat co-op team have petitioned up to play in Class A, along with Deering, Portland, Scarborough, South Portland, Biddeford, Bonny Eagle, Gorham, Marshwood, Massabesic, Thornton Academy and Windham.

Class B features heavy hitters such as defending Class A champion Greely, perennial contenders Cape Elizabeth, Falmouth and Yarmouth, as well as Cony, Ellsworth, Gardiner, Kennebunk, Lake Region, Mt. Desert Island, Wells and York.

North Yarmouth Academy is part of the new Class C, joining Down East schools Bucksport, Calais, George Stevens Academy, Jonesport-Beals, Lee, Machias, Narraguagus, Sumner, Washington Academy and Woodland.

All three volleyball state matches will be played on the same day, Saturday, Oct. 28. The Class A match will be held at Deering High School in Portland. Cape Elizabeth is the host school for Class B and the Class C game will be contested in Mt. Desert Island.

