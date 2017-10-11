Championship season underway for Mid-Coast teams

Brunswick’s Lea Scrapchansky battles for the ball during the Dragons’ 4-0 win at Edward Little last week. The Dragons remained undefeated at press time.

The regular season is winding down in most sports, but one has already crowned its champions. The excitement continues to grow for local squads and more is in store. Here’s a look back at what you might have missed, as well as what’s in store.

Golf

Mt. Ararat’s golf team qualified for the Class A state match at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro and tied Portland for fifth place after posting a score of 322 (Scarborough won the title with a score of 305). The Eagles were led by Caleb Manuel, who tied Cheverus’ Conner MacDonald and Scarborough’s Anthony Burnham, with a Class A-best, even-par round of 72. Also scoring were Ben Hickson (81), Cade Charron (81) and Will Kavanaugh (88). Blair Kopp’s 91 wasn’t factored in.

The final act of the golf season, the individual championships, are Saturday, also at Natanis.

Football

Morse’s football team improved to 5-1 with a 44-20 home win over Freeport last weekend. The Shipbuilders (seventh in the Class C South Heal Points standings) host 4-2 Lake Region Friday.

Mt. Ararat fell to 2-4 and seventh in Class B South after losing at home to defending reginal champion Kennebunk, 37-0. The Eagles visit 3-3 Westbrook Friday.

Defending Class B champion Brunswick fell to 0-6 after another painful loss, 23-20 at Lawrence. The Dragons host 1-5 Mt. Blue Friday as they hope to earn their first victory.

Boys’ soccer

Brunswick’s boys’ soccer team extended its win streak to six and improved to 6-5 after downing visiting Lincoln Academy (3-0) and Edward Little (1-0) last week. The Dragons (sixth in Class A North) were at Camden Hills Tuesday, visit Lewiston Friday and close the regular season at home versus Mt. Ararat Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat began the week fifth in Class A North at 6-3-2 after home wins over Morse (4-0) and Lewiston (1-0) last week. The Shipbuilders were at Mt. Blue Tuesday, host Edward Little Friday, then close at Brunswick Tuesday of next week.

Morse was 1-9-1 and 12th in Class B South (only 11 teams qualify for the playoffs) following last Tuesday’s 4-0 loss at Mt. Ararat. The Shipbuilders were home with Maranacook Tuesday and went to Gardiner Thursday and close at home versus Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Brunswick was 11-0 and first in Class A North after a 9-3 win at Lincoln Academy and 4-0 victory at Edward Little last week. The Dragons were home with Camden Hills Tuesday and Lewiston Thursday, then close at Mt. Ararat Monday.

Mt. Ararat began the week 4-6-1 and 10th in Class A North after a 5-5 tie at Morse, a 2-0 loss at Lewiston and a 3-2 home victory over Lewiston. The Eagles were home with Mt. Blue Tuesday, visit Edward Little Friday and welcome Brunswick for the regular season finale Monday.

Morse was 7-3-1 and fourth in Class B South after a 5-5 home tie against Mt. Ararat last week. The Shipbuilders were at Maranacook Tuesday and hosted Gardiner Thursday. They close at Oceanside Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

Mt. Ararat’s field hockey team is playoff-bound. The Eagles had their four-game win streak snapped last week by visiting Edward Little (3-1), then improved to 9-4 and fourth in Class A North by blanking visiting Morse (3-0) and host Lewiston (5-0). Mt. Ararat closed the regular season at powerhouse Messalonskee Wednesday.

Brunswick was 5-7 and 10th in Class A North (where just eight teams qualify for the playoffs) after a 5-0 win over visiting Lincoln Academy last week. The Dragons closed the regular season with a trip to Cony Tuesday and a home game against defending Class A champion Skowhegan Wednesday.

In Class B North, Morse was 7-5 and 12th (only 10 teams make the postseason) after sandwiching a home victory over Maranacook (3-1) and a win at Waterville (4-3) around a 3-0 loss at Mt. Ararat. The Shipbuilders were home with Mt. View Tuesday and finished the regular season at home against Oceanside Thursday.

The field hockey playoffs begin Saturday with the preliminary round.

Volleyball

Brunswick’s second-year volleyball team is on the brink of its first playoff berth. The Dragons enjoyed a four-set (25-17, 12-25, 25-20, 25-21) win at Wells last week to improve to 6-5. Brunswick (eighth in Class A) hosted Gardiner Tuesday and went to Falmouth Thursday. The Dragons close the regular season at Deering Tuesday of next week.

Cross country

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference cross country championships will be held Saturday in Augusta.