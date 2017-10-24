Centers team up to provide cancer patients with free acupuncture

SOUTH PORTLAND — A new partnership will provide southern Maine cancer patients with free acupuncture treatments.

The Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., is partnering with Wildwood Community Acupuncture of Portland, 83 India St., which will provide the free service.

Eligible cancer patients will be those in active treatment, transitioning into post-cancer life, and people living with chronic cancer.

Sasha Rose, a naturopathic doctor, and licensed acupuncturist will be providing the service.

To learn more about the free treatments, contact the Cancer Community Center at 774-2200.