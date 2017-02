BRUNSWICK — State Sen. Brownie Carson, D-Harpswell, will hold public office hours in Freeport and Brunswick on Saturday, March 4.

Carson will be at Freeport’s Bow Street Market from 9-11:30 a.m., and at the Little Dog Coffee Shop on Maine Street from 1-2:30 p.m.

Carson represents Brunswick, Freeport, Harpswell, North Yarmouth and Pownal in Senate District 24.