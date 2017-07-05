Carson Kim Hooper, 25

FALMOUTH – Carson Hooper passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2017 at his home.

Carson was born in Seoul, South Korea on June 2, 1992 and arrived safely in the arms of his parents, Katherine and Kevin Hooper on October 15, 1992. They lived in Alexandria, VA at the time and he was adored by his brother Christopher and his sister Casey. He made the family complete. He moved to Falmouth, ME in 1993 when he was a year old, graduated from Falmouth HS in 2010, and attended University of Maine at Farmington and more recently Southern Maine Community College.

As a young boy, he was extremely active and was known to disappear into the woods at his brother’s baseball games or under the grandstand at his sister’s gymnastic meets. Always happy and smiling, he was hard to keep up with. At the age of 12, he had his first seizure at summer camp and was diagnosed with epilepsy later that day. It was a shock and a learning experience for his family. Over the past 13 years he tried numerous medications and surgeries, some of which worked for a short while, but the seizures always returned.

Carson’s favorite times were spent playing Magic: The Gathering and other games with his friends at Weekend Anime in Westbrook. His friends helped him through several seizures, visited him after surgeries, and provided him with many rides. The bonds he had with his friends will last forever. He was comfortable with persons of all ages, ranging from the young kids he babysat to the friends of his parents with whom he loved to beat in board games. His laugh was heartfelt and contagious.

He was kind and giving, and he frequently donated his hair to Locks of Love. During the summer of 2016, he worked at the Falmouth Food Pantry. Most recently, he was employed at Hannaford in Falmouth and he absolutely loved it. Working in the meat department, he was conscientious and loved his co-workers. He was the happiest he had ever been. He wore his fleece jacket and cap with pride. It is still hanging where he’d leave it every night after work.

To say Carson was unique is an understatement – he was an original. His drink order was always “Coke with no ice.” He wore sandals year-round. He was an animal lover. He babied his cats and his sister’s dog. When a bird would strike a window at his house and be stunned, Carson would hold and comfort it until it was ready to fly.

He saw only the goodness in every person he met. When someone else was hurting, Carson was the first to offer his comfort, usually with a great bear hug. Now that he is gone, we need his hugs more than ever.

Over the past two and a half years he took great care of his grandmother, Jacqueline Resh, who passed away on March 27th of this year. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Teresa and Edmond Hooper of Bangor, and his grandfather, Phillip Resh of Dunwoody, GA.

He is survived by his parents, Katherine and Kevin Hooper of Falmouth, his brother Christopher Hooper of Madison, WI and his sister Casey Hooper of Cumberland. He is also survived by his loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

His family wants to express thanks to the Falmouth Fire-EMS and Police Departments for their dedication and effort.

Visitation hours will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2017 between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes, 199 Woodford Street in Portland. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. also at Jones, Rich & Barnes in Portland. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CURE (Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy) at www.cureepilepsy.org . The mailing address is: CURE, P.O. Box 74008164, Chicago, IL 60654. CURE is the leading private funder of Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) research.

Carson