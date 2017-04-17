Car crashes into vacant South Portland building

SOUTH PORTLAND — A North Anson teenager was injured in a car crash early Monday morning after his vehicle slammed into a vacant building at 1122 Broadway.

Police Sgt. Christopher Todd said in a press release the 19-year-old boy was driving a mid-2000s Ford Taurus when he crashed through the front of what was formerly North East Turf.

Todd said fire and emergency medical services had to use extrication equipment “to remove the driver from the heavily damaged vehicle.” The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The crash was reported at 12:17 a.m. by a passerby who stopped to help.

“There was no sign of drug or alcohol use, and speed appeared to be a large contributing factor in the crash,” Todd said. “The investigation is ongoing.”

