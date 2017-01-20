Cape/Waynflete/SP earns overdue, overtime win

Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/SP junior Sophia Venditti sends the puck past Cheverus junior Anna Smith during Thursday’s contest. Venditti later scored in overtime for a 5-4 victory.

Joe Carpine / 365digitalphotography.com photos.

More photos below.

PORTLAND—The Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland co-op girls’ hockey team has suffered its share of agonizing losses this winter.

Thursday afternoon at Troubh Ice Arena, it turned the tables.

Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/SP had lost four games by one goal this season, including a pair in overtime, and appeared destined for another painful setback at Cheverus, but in a result that could propel it to greatness, found a way to end up with a pivotal ‘W.’

Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/SP grabbed a 2-0 lead, as junior Sophia Venditti set up senior Hannah Bosworth and Bosworth returned the favor, passing to Venditti for a goal, but late in the first period, Cheverus (which also includes players from Kennebunk and Old Orchard Beach) came back and pulled even behind goals from sophomore Caitlin Wolff and senior Lilly Wolff.

The Stags kept the pressure on to start the second period, as eight seconds in, freshman Abby Lamontagne scored and when Caitlin Wolff added a power play later in the second, the lead was 4-2.

Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/SP was on the ropes entering the third period, but made things interesting just 49 seconds in, when Venditti again set up Bosworth for a goal.

Cheverus still clung to the lead late, when Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/SP senior captain Kate Ginder struck to tie the score and eventually send the game to overtime.

There, Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/SP ended it quickly, as Venditti banged home the rebound of a Bosworth shot for a much-needed 5-4 victory, as it improved to 6-7 and dropped the Stags to 5-8 in the process.

“We finally got an overtime win,” said Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/SP coach Bob Mills. “The first two periods weren’t the prettiest periods for us, but we came out and executed in the third. This is a big confidence-booster, especially with Cheverus being right behind us in the standings.”

The Stags (sixth in the South Region Heal Points standings) hope to bounce back Saturday when they go to Gorham/Bonny Eagle. After hosting Scarborough, Cheverus has a rematch with Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/SP Jan. 28 before closing with home games against Gorham/Bonny Eagle and Falmouth.

A couple more victories will ensure a playoff spot for the Stags.

Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/SP is third behind traditional powers Falmouth and Scarborough in the South. After going to Portland/Deering Saturday, the squad is home the rest of way, against Gorham/Bonny Eagle, Cheverus, Edward Little/Leavitt and Biddeford/Thornton Academy.

This is a win that can be built upon.

“I think if we play up to our potential, we could be a team to watch in the playoffs,” Mills said. “We had two one-goal games with Scarborough and one went to overtime. We’d love to see them again in the playoffs. I think it could be anyone’s game in the South.”

Cheverus junior goalie Anna Smith denies Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/SP senior Hannah Bosworth.

Cheverus freshman Abby Lamontagne skates in on Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/SP junior goalie Abby Joy.

Cheverus sophomore Caitlin Wolff (15) is congratulated by freshman Abby Lamontagne after her first period goal.