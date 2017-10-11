Cape, Scarborough win golf state titles

Scarborough’s Cam Chamberlain, left, Ethan Mason, Anthony Burnham, Elizabeth Lacognata and Ian Trumpler, along with Coach Mike Murphy, show off the Class A championship trophy. The Red Storm won a state title for the second time in four years.

Cape Elizabeth’s golf team receives the Class B state championship trophy Saturday. The Capers won the crown for the second time in three years and seventh time overall.

Two-thirds of the golf team state champions resided in Forecaster Country this fall.

Last Saturday, at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro, Scarborough won Class A for the second time in four seasons, while Cape Elizabeth left the Class B field in its wake.

South Portland didn’t qualify for states this year.

Nearly perfect Storm

A year ago, Scarborough was in position to grab the Class A title, but faltered down the stretch.

Saturday, nothing stood in the Red Storm’s way, as they posted a phenomenal team score of 305 and they needed almost every stroke to hold off runner-up Cheverus (308).

Anthony Burnham tied with Cheverus’ Conner MacDonald and Mt. Ararat’s Caleb Manuel for the day’s best round, an even-par 72 over 18 holes. Also scoring for Scarborough were Elizabeth Lacognata (74), Ian Trumpler (79) and Cam Chamberlain (80). Ethan Mason also shot 80.

“We’ve had great scores, some of the best ever recorded in the regular season, but the question was would it equate to the one-shot deal at states?” Red Storm coach Mike Murphy said. “I knew Cheverus would be very tough and EL, Falmouth and TA were tough too. Shooting 305 was a great score, but for about 20 minutes, two Cheverus scores hadn’t been entered and the three that had been reported matched up with ours. Their 308 would have won it any other year.

“The kids were laser-sharp focused. We felt we kind of gave it away last year. We gave away a boatload of shots on the last few holes. This year, we finished the deal. I’m extremely proud of how the kids competed Saturday and all year long.”

This coming Saturday, at the individual state match, also at Natanis, Lacognata will look to bring home the girls’ title, while Burnham, Mason and Peter Malia will all vie for the Class A individual crown (South Portland’s Aidan Schifano also qualified).

“We have four individuals playing Saturday, so hopefully we’re not done yet,” Murphy said.

The Red Storm, who also won Class A in 2014, will be on the short list of title favorites next season.

“We lose Lacognata, Trumpler and Brogan Kane, but we’ll return a lot next year,” Murphy said. “It’s a one-shot deal and everything has to click.”

Dominance

After winning the Western Maine Conference qualifier by 31 strokes last Wednesday, Cape Elizabeth put on an equally dominant show at the Class B state match Saturday.

The Capers produced a team score of 319 to finish 24 strokes ahead of runner-up Nokomis. It was the program’s seventh title.

Cape Elizabeth first won a state title in 1970 and also captured Class B championships in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2015.

Saturday, the Capers were paced by Ryan Collins, who shot a 76. Also scoring were Chris Laprade (77), Max Altznauer (83) and Austin Legge (83). Mia Spencer’s 91 wasn’t factored in.

All five players also qualified for Saturday’s individual championships.

“I’m thrilled for the kids,” said Cape Elizabeth first-year coach John Hayes. “They played great all year and I’m really proud of them. Chris really stepped up big-time Saturday. Ryan is a tremendous leader, player and his play was rock solid all year long. I knew he would come through in the clutch. Austin had an incredible season. Shot under par four out of five rounds. Mia improved immensely this season and I’m looking forward to what she can do this coming Saturday. She’s one of the top female players in the state. Max is the best three man in the state. His talent is off the charts and I’m very pleased he can cap his CEHS career with a state title.”

Altznauer and Collins graduate, but look for this program’s excellence to continue in 2018.

“Cape has a historic golf program with lots of championships,” Hayes said. “This title continues the legacy. Purpoodock Golf Club is critical to our team. We don’t have a JV/feeder team, but Purpoodock acts like one with its membership access. The junior program at Purpoodock is thriving and it’s great to see. It’s the main reason why Cape has done so well.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports