The Cape Elizabeth Middle School 7th and 8th grade softball team went 9-0 this spring, outscoring the opposition, 149-9.

Team members included: Rachel Steinberg,Anna Cornell, Julia Torre, Haley McIntyre, Esme Song, Clara Parker, Kathryne Clay, Katherine Blackburn, Kat Callahan, Darby Kline, Julia Trowbridge, Hannah Mosher, Annalise Gordon and Abigail Scifres.

The team was coached by Matt Whaley and Allison Caruso.