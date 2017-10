Cape Elizabeth’s Middle School cross country teams both won Triple-C conference championships last week.

The boys’ squad consisted of Ethan Smith, left, Drew Butzel, Josh Petruzzi (first place finisher), Gabe Harmon, Shea Collins, Thomas Leopold and Owen Patry.

The girls’ squad consisted of Eva Morris, Mimi McEvoy, Charlotte DeGeorge, Leah Lindenau, Maddie McEvoy, Annemieke Butterbaugh and Hadley Mahoney (first place finisher).