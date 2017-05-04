Cape hires Brunswick man to fill assessor vacancy

CAPE ELIZABETH — A Brunswick town employee will head south for a new job, south to Cape Elizabeth, that is.

Clinton Swett, now assistant assessor in Brunswick, was named tax assessor of Cape Elizabeth on Monday night.

Swett will begin his new job May 15, at an annual salary of $70,000.

Town Councilors went into executive session at the end of a May 1 meeting to discuss the appointment of the town’s next assessor. A May 2 town website posting announced Swett’s hiring.

Swett’s duties will be full time and not shared with another municipality.

Swett takes over assessment duties from Town Manager Matt Sturgis, who formerly held the assessor’s post. Sturgis split his assessment duties between the municipalities of Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough.

That practice now ends.

At an April 19 meeting of the Scarborough Town Council, Town Manager Thomas Hall mentioned the need for the town to hire its own assessor, not only because of Sturgis giving up two-town assessor duties for Sturgis’ new management role, but also because of Scarborough’s economic and residential growth.

Swett graduated from Portland High School and earned a degree in business administration organizational leadership from Southern New Hampshire University. He’s worked as Brunswick assistant assessor since 2010, after holding the same position in Freeport since 2002. He received certification as a Maine assessor in 2005.

Prior to those posts, he worked in computer operations in Ohio in 1983 and later, in Augusta, as a computer operator for Central Maine Power.

