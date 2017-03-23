Cape Ellizabeth project gets landscape, trail tweaks

CAPE ELIZABETH — The developer of a proposed 46-unit residential neighborhood on Spurwink Avenue is making changes to the trails and landscaping planned for the site after meeting with the Planning Board Tuesday.

Town Planner Maureen O’Meara described the March 21 meeting with Joel FitzPatrick, whose FitzPatrick Associates is in South Portland, as productive.

FitzPatrick is working on a detailed buffering plan for the Maxwell Woods project, which proposes 38 condominiums and eight apartments in two buildings at 112-114 Spurwink Ave.

FitzPatrick is also tweaking the plans for a walking trail outside the proposed development. He’ll make sure the trail is “adequately designed south of Aster Lane for a grade change,” O’Meara said.

The Planning Board is expected to revisit the issue at its April 24 meeting, O’Meara said. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. at the Town Office, 320 Ocean House Road.