Cape Elizabeth women purchase former Griffin Club property in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND — The Griffin Club on Ocean Street has been purchased by a company owned by two Cape Elizabeth women, one of whom is a long-time Portland-area musician.

Penny Prior and Ginger Cote are the principals of P&G Developers, which closed the deal Monday, according to a press release that did not reveal the purchase price.

The nearly 5,800-square-foot building, built in 1900, was listed for sale for $599,000 in February by Byron and Audry Castro of Cape Elizabeth.

“We’re thrilled to own the Griffin Club property and delighted to be joining the vibrant community that lives and works in Knightville,” Cote, a drummer, said in the statement released by Eric Wilson of Excellence Realty. “Our plans aren’t firm yet, but we know food and music will be part of whatever we do.”

A native Mainer, Cote began playing the drums at age 6. By the time she turned 18 she was a full-time musician. She spent several years touring the U.S. and overseas with performers including Bonnie Raitt, Lucinda Williams and Emmylou Harris, as well as Portland’s Cyd Bullens and Darien Brahms, according to the press release.

Prior was raised outside Washington, D.C. After building websites for major media brands she transitioned into teaching. She has been an elementary and technology teacher for 10 years.

Prior said it’s exciting to own the landmark property where Eddie Griffin and his family operated a sports pub for more than 40 years. The bar’s most recent owner, Scott Parker, closed the business last Wednesday, May 31.

“The Griffin Club has long been an institution in South Portland,” Prior said in the press release. “It was a true community space, and we aim to carry that tradition forward.”

The new owners said they hope it will be possible to renovate the Griffin Club building.

“In the coming weeks our team will evaluate all of the options,” Cote said. “We look forward to talking with the city of South Portland and others in the community about our ideas.”

