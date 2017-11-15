Cape Elizabeth schools craft medical marijuana policy

CAPE ELIZABETH — The School Board had a first reading of a policy governing medical marijuana in schools.

The draft policy says the board recognizes some students rely on medical marijuana to manage a medical condition and, without it, may not be able to effectively function in school.

Maine law provides that a primary caregiver – defined as a parent, guardian, or legal custodian – may possess and administer a non-smokable form of marijuana on the grounds of a school where a minor who is a qualifying patient is enrolled.

The caregiver must provide proof that they are the student’s primary guardian and that the student has a written certification from a medical provider and needs the drug during the school day. The medical marijuana may only be possessed and administered by the caregiver and may only be administered in the principal’s office or an area designated by the principal.

Interim Superintendent of Schools Howard Colter on Nov. 15 said the policy is expected to be adopted in December.