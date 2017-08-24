Cape Elizabeth road projects include Hill Way closure

CAPE ELIZABETH — Reconstruction of Scott Dyer Road and Hill Way has started and is expected to be substantially completed by Nov. 1.

According to Public Works Director Bob Malley, the need for work was identified in the town’s plan for roadway improvements.

“Scott Dyer Road is a vital connector between Spurwink Avenue and Route 77,” Malley said. “We knew there were things we needed to do.”

According to Malley, the work on Scott Dyer Road will consist of new curbing, sewer pipe replacement, and drainage upgrades. The roadway renovations are expected to be complete by the time school starts on Sept. 5.

More extensive work will take place on Hill Way, which connects Scott Dyer Road to Route 77, including replacement of a water main and sidewalk, and fully reconstructing the road base. Until construction is complete, Hill Way will be closed weekdays, except for local traffic.

“We hope to have paving done this fall,” Malley said. “We’ll see how that goes.”

Dearborn Brothers Construction of Buxton won the bid for the approximately $843,000 project. About $545,000 of that was approved in spring during the town’s budget process. The remaining $297,000 needed to replace the Hill Way water main will be funded by the Portland Water District.

The Scott Dyer Road and Hill Way work is the first phase of what Malley hopes will be a two-step project.

If approved, phase two would be a full reconstruction and extension of sidewalks from Longfellow Drive to Spurwink Avenue in conjunction with a paving project by Maine’s Department of Transportation.

The Public Works Department is still working on designs for the second phase, which would need approval from the Town Council before funding proposals can be written.

If all goes as planned, Malley said, no work will be done in 2018 and the second phase will begin in 2019.

