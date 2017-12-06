Cape Elizabeth road project on hiatus

CAPE ELIZABETH — Reconstruction of Scott Dyer Road and Hill Way has been discontinued until spring.

The project – which began in August – was slated for completion in November. Public Works Director Robert Malley said it couldn’t be completed this year because of “rainy weather and late-season demands on the paving contractor’s schedule.”

The surface layer of pavement still must be placed on Hill Way and its new sidewalks, but it was opened to traffic Nov. 22.

Temporary asphalt will be applied to the exposed pavement joints to allow plowing on both public walks and private driveways. Temporary pavement markings – such as crosswalks and center lines – will also be applied.