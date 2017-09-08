Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: Sept. 8

Arrests

8/29 at 12:44 p.m. Charles Gibson, 62, of Central Avenue, Peaks Island, was arrested at an undisclosed location by Officer Jeffrey Gaudette on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/1 at 11:44 p.m. Macauley Cliffe, 25, of Ocean House Road, was arrested at an undisclosed location by Officer Rory Benjamin on charges of operating under the influence and reckless conduct.

Summonses

All other public information was unavailable as of Aug. 30. Police department clerk Edward Hunt will be out of the office until Sept. 9. In his absence, the department does not have a substitute to enter data and distribute public information.