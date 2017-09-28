Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: Sept. 29

Arrests

9/21 at 10:58 p.m. Steven Bornick, 53, of Olde Colony Lane, was arrested on Olde Colony Lane by Sgt. Eric Fay on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

9/23 at 11:30 a.m. Kimberly Edwards-Rusli, 58, no address listed, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

Fire calls

9/21 at 2:52 p.m. Elevator rescue on Scott Dyer Road.

9/22 at 12:45 p.m. Cooking fire on Scott Dyer Road.

9/23 at 5:07 p.m. Vehicle fire on Shore Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from Sept. 19-25.