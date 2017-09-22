Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: Sept. 22

Arrests

No arrests were listed from Sept. 12-18.

Summonses

9/12 at 8:28 a.m. Marie Wentworth, 50, no address listed, of South Casco, was issued a summons on Fowler Road by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

9/13 at 6:30 p.m. Morgan Smith, 28, no address listed, of Standish, was issued a summons on Route 77 on a charge of operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

9/15 at 11 a.m. A 17-year-old male, no address listed, of Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Darin Estes on a charge of violation of an interim license.

9/16 at 5:04 p.m. George Parsons, 22, no address listed, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Benjamin Davis on a charge of operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

Fire calls

9/12 at 6:04 p.m. Alarm call on Scott Dyer Road.

9/18 at 10:11 p.m. Structure fire on Bowery Beach Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from Sept. 12-18.