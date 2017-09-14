Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: Sept. 15

Arrests

8/25 at 4:37 p.m. Todd Denson, 57, no address listed, of Portland, was arrested on Ocean House Road by Officer Jeffery Gaudette on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/25 at 8:19 p.m. Robert Anthony, 36, of Brackett Street, Portland, was arrested on Ocean Street, South Portland, by Officer Benjamin Davis on charges of operating with a revoked license, violating conditions of release, and possession of scheduled drugs.

Summonses

8/22 at 8:45 p.m. James Kenton, 48, no address listed, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Starboard Drive by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8/24 at 9:30 p.m. Palma Santos, 18, no address listed, of Portland, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Benjamin Davis on a charge of operating without a license.

8/25 at 3:43 p.m. Gerald Davis, 19, no address listed, of Hollis, was issued a summons on Bowery Beach Road by Officer Benjamin Davis on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle for over 150 days.

8/25 at 4:20 p.m. Ryan Lowe, 40, no address listed, of Portland, was issued a summons on Spurwink Avenue by Officer Jeffery Gaudette on a charge of operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

8/27 at 3:50 a.m. Matthew Thorton, 18, no address listed, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Trundy Road by Officer Benjamin Davis on a charge of illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

8/28 at 4:10 p.m. Joseph Rogers, 55, no address listed, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Benjamin Davis on a charge of displaying a fictitious inspection sticker.

8/28 at 5:24 p.m. Desirea Carver, 25, no address listed, of Portland, was issued a summons on Ocean View Road by Officer Benjamin Davis on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/29 at 3:55 p.m. Sozannz Pangaro, 41, no address listed, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Jeffery Gaudette on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

8/26 at 9:39 a.m. Cooking fire on Monastery Road.

8/30 at 10:09 a.m. Cooking fire on Salt Spray Lane.

8/31 at 8:19 a.m. Alarm call on Ocean House Road.

9/2 at 6:48 a.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Shore Road.

9/4 at 11:04 a.m. Alarm call on Preble Street.

9/5 at 5:04 a.m. Alarm call on Scott Dyer Road.

9/5 at 7:23 p.m. Alarm call on Arbor Lane.

9/7 at 4:41 p.m. Cooking fire on Sawyer Road.

9/7 at 10:48 p.m. Electrical fire on Cole Field Road.

9/8 at 7:48 a.m. Alarm call on Alewife Cove Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 38 calls from Aug. 22 to Sept. 11.