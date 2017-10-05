Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: Oct. 6

Arrests

9/26 at 6:10 p.m. Nathan Weare, 20, of Beach Bluff Terrace, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Ocean House Road by Officer Aaron Webster on charges of assault on a police officer, violating conditions of release, refusing to submit to arrest, possession of fictitious ID and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

10/2 at 4 p.m. James Coakley, 66, no address listed, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Two Lights Road by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

9/28 at 11:15 a.m. Heather Hider, 40, no address listed, of Portland, was issued a summons on Ocean House Road by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

10/2 at 1:05 p.m. Jovante Foreman, 25, of Roxbury, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Jeffery Gaudette on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

9/28 at 9:12 p.m. Alarm call on Humphrey’s Road.

9/30 at 4:04 p.m. Alarm call on Garden Circle.

10/2 at 5:43 a.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Smugglers Cove.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.