Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: Oct. 27

Arrests

No arrests were reported from Oct. 17-23.

Summonses

10/17 at 9:33 a.m. Adam Uldall, 36, no address listed, of Poland, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of operating an uninspected vehicle.

10/17 at 1:08 p.m. Paul Moughamian, 28, no address listed, of Anchorage, Alaska, was issued a summons on Sawyer Road by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of operating an uninspected vehicle.

10/20 at 9:02 a.m. Gloria Uatrano, 57, no address listed, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of operating an uninspected vehicle.

Fire calls

10/19 at 6:50 p.m. Alarm call on Monastery Road.

10/22 at 5:53 p.m. Oven fire on Orchard Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from Oct. 17-23.