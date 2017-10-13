Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: Oct. 13

Arrests

10/3 at 4:12 p.m. Tyler Webster, 24, of 13 Spruce Court, Sanford, was issued a summons on Ocean House Road by Officer Jeffery Gaudette on a warrant from another agency and charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

10/7 at 11:07 a.m. Kelley Foley, 32, no address listed, of Portland, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Benjamin Davis on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/7 at 10:30 p.m. Erika Clark-Jensen, 27, no address listed, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Ocean House Road by Officer Benjamin Davis on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

10/3 at 10:32 a.m. Cooking fire on Shore Road.

10/3 at 3:21 p.m. Lines down on Ocean House Road.

10/3 at 7:46 p.m. Cooking fire on Ocean House Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 31 calls from Oct. 3-9.