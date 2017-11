Arrests

No arrests or summonses were reported from Nov. 8-13.

Fire calls

11/10 at 12:07 p.m. Lines down on Ocean House Road.

11/10 at 12:10 p.m. Low lines on Fowler Road.

11/10 at 7:03 p.m. Alarm call on Headland Lane.

11/11 at 9:30 a.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Wabun Road.

11/11 at 10:45 a.m. Lines down on Shore Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to nine calls from Nov. 8-13.