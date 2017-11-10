Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: Nov. 10

Arrests

10/28 at 12:25 a.m. William Kimball, 55, of Chadwick Street, Portland, was arrested on Orchard Road by Sgt. Eric Fay on a charge of violating conditions of release.

10/31 at 7 p.m. Emily Iaboni, 34, no address listed, South Portland, was arrested on Carriage Hill Road by Officer Eric Vanasse on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest.

Summonses

10/24 at 5:39 p.m. A 16-year-old female, no address listed, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

Fire calls

The Cape Elizabeth Fire Department responded to 29 reports of fallen power lines from Oct. 30-31.

10/27 at 8:53 a.m. Fuel spill on Ocean House Road.

10/30 at 5:32 a.m. Alarm call on Cooper Drive.

10/30 at 9:05 a.m. Alarm call on Scott Dyer Road.

10/30 at 9:29 a.m. Alarm call on Scott Dyer Road.

10/30 at 11 a.m. Alarm call on Leighton Farm Road.

10/30 at 1:29 p.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Shore Road.

10/30 at 6:37 p.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Two Lights Road.

10/30 at 7:09 p.m. Alarm call on Shore Road.

10/31 at 6:47 a.m. Alarm call on Spurwink Avenue.

10/31 at 10:38 a.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Pilot Point Road.

11/1 at 6:32 p.m. Utility pole fire on McKennedy Point Road.

11/1 at 7:16 p.m. Alarm call on Scott Dyer Road.

11/1 at 8:34 p.m. Tree fire on Golden Ridge Road.

11/2 at 9:02 a.m. Alarm call on Graystone Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from Oct. 25 to Nov. 5.