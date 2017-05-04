Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: May 5

Arrests

4/30 at 2:22 a.m. Min Sun Kim, 38, of Bonney Grove Road, Scarborough, was arrested on Rams Head Lane by Sgt. Eric Fay on charges of criminal trespass, assault and failure to submit to arrest or detention.

Summonses

5/1 at 4:59 p.m. Tanja Kunz, 45, of Portland, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of operating without a license.

Happy return

4/27, not time listed Police report a wallet found at Cumberland Farms on Ocean House Road was returned to its owner.

Come and get ’em

5/1, no time listed Several walking poles found near Shore and Belfield roads were taken to the Public Safety building for safe-keeping.

Fire calls

4/26 at 5:59 p.m. Investigation on Roundabout Lane.

4/30 at 6 p.m. Fire alarm on Crescent View.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to six calls from April 25 to May 1.