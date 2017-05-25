Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: May 26

Arrests

No arrests were reported from May 16-22.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from May 16-22.

‘Presumptive’ dangers

5/19 no time listed. Police reported contents of a clear plastic pouch turned in from the Broad Cove area tested “positive presumptive” for oxycodone and methamphetamine.

Smoke ’em if you stole ’em

5/19 no time listed. Police met with a Shore Acres resident who said their car was burglarized overnight. Loose change and cigarillos were reported missing.

Fire calls

5/17 at 3:34 p.m. Alarm call on Sawyer Road.

5/19 at 10:37 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Manor Way.

5/19 at 10:48 a.m. Alarm call on Island View Road.

5/21 at 9:12 a.m. Alarm call on Stonegate Road.

5/21 at 8:29 p.m. Brush fire on Ocean House Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to eight calls from May 16-22.