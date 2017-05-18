Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: May 19

Arrests

5/10 at 9:31 a.m. A 16-year-old male, address not listed, was arrested on Spurwink Avenue by Sgt. Paul Fenton on charges of criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

5/13 at 6:14 p.m. Michael Tuttle, 57, of Ocean Avenue, was arrested on Ocean House Road by Officer Aaron Webster on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from May 9-15.

Call for duty

5/3 Police were alerted by an Ocean House Road resident that someone allegedly from the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office wanted to reach their son because he had missed jury duty. The parent then contacted the Sheriff’s Office and learned the phone call was a scam.

Fire calls

5/9 at 12:57 p.m. Line down on Brentwood Road.

5/15 at 4:24 p.m. Investigation on Hunts Point Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 14 calls from May 9-15.