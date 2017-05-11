Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: May 12

Arrests

No arrests were reported from May 2-8.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from May 2-8.

Hostile delivery

5/2 no time listed A letter carrier reported getting bitten by a dog in the Stonybrook area. Police said the dog’s vaccinations were current and its owner given a 10-day quarantine notice.

Hard boiled case

5/7 no time listed A Shore Road resident reported someone threw an egg at her garage sometime the night before.

Fire calls

5/4 at 1:24 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Tanager Lane.

5/7 at 7:20 p.m. Appliance fire on Cape Woods Drive.

5/8 at 6:24 p.m. Accident on Sawyer Road.

5/8 at 7:07 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Woodland Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from May 2-8.