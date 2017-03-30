Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: March 31

Arrests

3/21 at 9:26 a.m. James S. Griffin, 51, of Wayside Road, Portland, was arrested on Old Ocean House Road by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

3/24 at 8:52 a.m. Robert Brown, 48, of White Birch Lane, Greene, was arrested on Bayberry Lane by Officer Kevin Kennedy on charges of violating conditions of release, operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating with a suspended registration.

Summonses

3/22, no time listed. Andrew Olfene, 33, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued summonses on Old Ocean House Road by Officer Mark Dorval on charges of burglary and theft by unauthorized taking.

3/26, no time listed. A 16-year-old male, no address listed, was issued a summons at an undisclosed location by Sgt. Eric Fay on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime.

‘Tis the season

3/21, no time listed. Officer Jeffrey Gaudette met with a Kettle Cove Road resident complaining of tax fraud resulting from ID theft.

Fire calls

3/21 at 5:44 p.m. Fire alarm at Hannaford Cove Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to nine calls from March 21-27.