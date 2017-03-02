Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: March 3

Cape Elizabeth

Arrests

2/22 at 8:23 a.m. Jeffrey Sawyer, 53, of Cumberland Avenue, Portland, was arrested on Ocean House Road by Officer Aaron Webster on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, and outstanding warrants from another agency.

2/25 at 8:42 a.m. Michael Billingslea, 65, of Sherwood Street, Portland, was arrested on Fowler Road by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of operating a with a suspended or revoked license.

Summonses

2/21 at 3:23 p.m. Trista Burchill, 33, no address listed, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

2/26 at 12:01 a.m. Water problem on Campion Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from Feb. 21-27.