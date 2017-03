Arrests

No arrests were reported from March 7-13.

Summonses

3/9 at 3 a.m. Seth Hennessey, 45, no address listed, was issued a summons at an undisclosed location by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of misuse of the E-911 system.

Fire calls

3/10 at 10:35 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Woodcrest Road.

3/11 at 2:03 a.m. Furnace problem on Orchard Road.

3/11 at 9:36 p.m. Water problem on Ocean House Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from March 7-13.