Arrests

3/20 at 5:58 p.m. Chandler J. Mckeage, 23, of Pinewood Acres Road, Bowdoin, was arrested on Pillsbury Street, South Portland, by Officer Ben Davis on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from March 14-20.

Fire calls

3/15 at 6:37 p.m. Fire alarm on Manor Way.

3/20 at 1:12 p.m. Line down on Bowery Beach Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 13 calls from March 14-20.