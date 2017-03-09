Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: March 10

Arrests

3/5 at 4 p.m., Eugene Wilcox, 46, of Peavey Road, Windham, was arrested on Sawyer Road by Officer Eric Fay on charges of criminal trespass, unauthorized use of property and violating conditions of release.

3/6 at 4:15 p.m. Henry Williams, 46 of Ocean Avenue, Portland, was arrested on Route 77 by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Summonses

3/4 at 10 p.m. Melissa Skinner, 47, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Eric Fay on a charge of operating with an expired license.

Fire calls

3/3 at 3:44 p.m. Alarm call on Stonybrook Road.

3/4 at 7:31 a.m. Alarm call on McKenney Point Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to eight calls from Feb. 28 to March 5.