Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: June 9

Arrests

6/1 at 1:23 p.m. Sharon Guy, 56, of Ocean House Road, was arrested on Route 77 by Officer Darin Estes on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/3 at 10:51 a.m. Meggan L. Loker, 32, of Middle Road, Falmouth, was arrested on Route 77 by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/3 at 4:10 p.m. Meggan L. Loker, 32, of Middle Road, Falmouth, was arrested on Route 77 by Officer Ben Davis on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

5/31 at 2:25 p.m. Andrew Olfene, 33, no address listed, was issued a summons on Old Ocean House Road by Officer Jeffrey Gaudette on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

5/31 at 9:08 p.m. Ann T. Barker, 59, no address listed, of Kennebunk, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of improperly passing an emergency vehicle.

5/31 at 8:22 p.m. Joao C. Puati, no address listed, of Portland, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of illegal attachment of license plates.

6/3 at 10:01 a.m. William David, 39, no address listed, of Greene, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Sticking to the case

6/2, no time listed Police responded to a home on Scott Dyer Road for a complaint about the theft of lacrosse equipment.

Fire calls

5/30 at 1:59 p.m. Fire alarm on Ocean House Road.

5/30 at 6 p.m. Gas grill fire on Woodcrest Road.

5/30 at 7:04 p.m. Kitchen fire on Old Farm Road.

6/1 at 2 p.m. Fire alarm on Meadow Way.

6/1 at 2:28 p.m. Appliance fire on Wainwright Drive.

6/2 at 12:03 p.m. Fire alarm on Angell Point Road.

6/3 at 2:26 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Mitchell Road.

6/3 at 6:46 p.m. Fire alarm on Salt Spray Lane.

6/5 at 6:42 p.m. Investigation on Hill Way.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 13 calls from May 30 to June 5.