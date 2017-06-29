Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: June 30

Arrests

6/22 at 7 p.m. Jonathan Geisinger, 39, of Spurwink Avenue, was arrested on Ocean Street in South Portland by Officer Ben Davis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/24 at 1:56 p.m. Paula Callen, 34, of Hall Street, South Portland, was arrested on Ocean House Road by Officer Ben Davis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

6/19 at 10:05 a.m. Phoebe Coburn, 19, no address listed, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Jeffrey Gaudette on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle.

6/21 at 1 a.m. Ellis James, 18, no address listed, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor.

6/21, no time listed A 15-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons at an undisclosed location by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of possession of alcohol by consumption.

6/24 at 1:34 p.m. Cyle Davenport, 32, no address listed, of Portland, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of operating an uninspected vehicle.

A long way from home

6/21, no time listed Police met with a Fort Williams ranger who turned over a driver’s license from a resident of the Netherlands.

Canine cacophany

6/24, no time listed Police responded to a call from a resident on Fowler Road complaining of habitual dog barking.

Fire calls

6/20 at 11:41 a.m. Alarm call at Delano Park.

6/21 at 1:38 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Cottage Lane.

6/21 at 4:41 p.m. Alarm call on Murray Drive.

6/22 at 11:37 a.m. Alarm call on Spurwink Avenue.

6/22 at 10:27 p.m. Unattended fire on Shore Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 14 calls from June 19-26.