Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: June 23

Arrests

6/14 at 12:18 a.m. Aldan MacDonald, 28, of Olde Colony Lane, was arrested on Shore Road by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

6/13 at 10:28 a.m. Robert Hall, 23, no address listed, of Portland, was issued a summons on Spurwink Avenue by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of operating an uninspected vehicle.

6/14 at 10:34 a.m. Erika Clark-Jensen, 27, no address listed, of Portland, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of operating an uninspected vehicle.

6/14 at 1:19 p.m. Katherine Follayttar, 39, no address listed, of Portland, was issued a summons at Kettle Cove by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

6/18 at 4:38 p.m. Thomas Rabbia, 37, no address listed, of Westbrook was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of operating without a license.

6/19 at 2:40 a.m. Cynthia Mensietti, 20, no address listed, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Preble Street by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of illegal possession of alcohol by consumption.

Wayward wheels

6/16, no time listed Police responded to a call from a resident on Ocean House Road concerned about an abandoned bicycle. The blue and silver bike is being held at the police department for safe keeping.

Bob the Bandit

6/18, no time listed Police responded to a complaint of a stolen flashlight and assorted hand tools from a vehicle on Spurwink Avenue.

Fire calls

6/13 at 3:13 p.m. Accident on Scott Dyer Road.

6/16 at 6:27 p.m. Alarm call on Oakhurst Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from June 12-18.