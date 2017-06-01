Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: June 2

Arrests

5/24 at 12:34 a.m. Harrison Banks, 27, of Waterhouse Road, was arrested on Ocean House Road by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5/25 at 2:29 p.m. Samuel Kletz, 18, of Marginal Way, Portland, was arrested on Scott Dyer Road by Officer Jeffrey Gaudette on an outstanding warrant from another agency. Kletz was also issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Summonses

5/23 at 3:40 p.m. Derek Drouin, 26, of Portland, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/27 no time listed. A 16-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons at an undisclosed location by Officer Rory Benjamin on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor

5/27 at 12:52 p.m. Samuel Manley, 22, address not listed, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Scott Dyer Road by Officer Ben Davis on charges of illegal attachment of license plates and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/28 no time listed. A 14-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons at an undisclosed location by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of illegal possession of marijuana.

5/28 at 5:53 p.m. Kym Gilhooly, 57, address not listed, of Falmouth, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of failure to stop for a red light.

5/28 at 8:10 p.m. Garrett Brown, 18, address not listed, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of operating with an expired license.

5/28 at 10:06 p.m. Layton Steele, 18, address not listed, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of sale or use of drug paraphernalia.

5/28 at 10:40 p.m. Kyle Snowden, 22, address not listed, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Findings and takings

5/23 no time listed. Police responded to two vehicle burglary calls in the Shore Acres area where loose change, a key fob, sunglasses and a wallet were reported missing. Some time later, a public works employee reported finding stolen credit cards and IDs on Whaleback Road. They were not confirmed as linked to the earlier reported thefts.

Misspent youth

5/28 no time listed. Police responded to a call from a Scott Dyer Road resident complaining of “ongoing mischief by juveniles.”

Fire calls

5/26 at 7:29 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Tiger Lily Lane.

5/27 at 9 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Peabbles Point Road.

5/28 at 5:20 p.m. Accident on Ocean House Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from May 23-29.