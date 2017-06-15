Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: June 16

Arrests

No arrests were reported from June 6-12.

Summonses

6/14 at 10:10 a.m. Sarah Sutton, 43, no address listed, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Jeffrey Gaudette on charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Turning the table

6/11, no time listed Police responded to a complaint of a defective, easily-tipped picnic table at Fort Williams. The offended table was located and removed.

Fire calls

No fire calls were reported from June 6-12.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to nine calls from June 6-12.