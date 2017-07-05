Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: July 7

Arrests

No arrests were reported from June 26 to July 3.

Summonses

6/28 at 9:11 a.m. Alan Long, 50, no address listed, was issued a summons on Mitchell Road by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

6/28 at 1:34 p.m. Lindsey Ward, 20, no address listed, of Swanville, was issued a summons at an undisclosed location by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

6/29, no time listed. A 17-year-old male, no address listed, was issued a summons at an undisclosed location by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor.

Fire calls

7/1 at 12:13 p.m. Lines down on Shipwreck Cove Road.

7/2 at 10:01 a.m. Gas alarm on Deerfield Lane.

7/3 at 8:52 a.m. Alarm call on Two Lights Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 14 calls from June 26 to July 3.