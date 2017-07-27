Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: July 28

Arrests

7/20 at 10:15 a.m. Robert Brown, 49, of Cumberland Street, Westbrook, was arrested on Wells Road by Officer Aaron Webster on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

7/20 at 8:40 a.m. Robert Brown, 49, of Cumberland Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Wells Road by Officer Aaron Webster on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

7/21 at 1:23 p.m. Christina Walker, 34, no address listed, of Gorham, was issued a summons on Scott Dyer Road by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of operating an uninspected vehicle.

7/21 at 4:35 p.m. Talal Alzuhair, 24, no address listed, of Portland, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of operating without a license.

7/23 at 4:25 p.m. Kyle Koetsier, 29, no address listed, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Jefferey Gaudette on a charge of operating an uninspected vehicle.

Fire calls

7/21 at 12:58 a.m. Alarm call on Waburn Road.

7/21 at 4:25 a.m. Appliance fire on Reef Road.

7/23 at 8:29 p.m. Unattended fire on Bowery Beach Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 13 calls from July 18-24.