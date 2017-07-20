Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: July 21

Arrests

7/15 at 2:30 p.m. Emil Dzabiev, 36, of Independence Drive, Scarborough, was arrested on Tides Edge Road by Officer Jefferey Gaudette on charges of burglary, criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

7/11 at 7:29 p.m. Shelby Vandeventer, 24, no address listed, of Standish, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of operating an uninspected vehicle.

7/13 at 12:05 p.m. Susan Williams, 74, no address listed, of Johns Island, South Carolina, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

7/17 at 5:21 p.m. Ramy Khashroom, 21, no address listed, of North Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Pick-up sticks

7/13 at 4:50 a.m. Sgt. Kevin Kennedy noticed eight walking poles on Belfield Road. The abandoned poles were returned to the police department for safe keeping.

Fire calls

7/13 at 6:20 p.m. Cooking fire on Smuggler’s Cove Road.

7/14 at 3:14 a.m. Alarm call on Overlook Lane.

7/15 at 3 p.m. Alarm call on Stonybrook Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to nine calls from July 10-17.