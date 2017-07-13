Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: July 14

Arrests

No arrests were reported from July 3-9.

Summonses

7/5 at 1:57 a.m. Jack Drinan, 20, no address listed, was issued a summons on Meadow Way by Sergeant Kevin Kennedy on a charge of illegal possession of alcohol by a minor by consumption.

7/5 at 1:58 a.m. Timothy Napolitano, 19, no address listed, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Meadow Way by Sergeant Kevin Kennedy on a charge of illegal possession of alcohol by a minor by consumption.

7/6 at 9:14 p.m. Greer Stickney, 24, no address listed, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of operating an uninspected vehicle.

7/6 at 2:31 p.m. A 17-year-old male, no address listed, was issued a summons on Sawyer Road by Sergeant Eric Fay on a charge of violation of interim driver’s license conditions.

7/7 at 9:08 a.m. A 17-year-old female, no address listed, of Freeport, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

7/8 at 10:32 a.m. Marjorie Chaison, 50, no address listed, of Portland, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

Fire calls

7/5 at 8:48 a.m. Low hanging wire on Elmwood Road.

7/8 at 10:15 a.m. Alarm call on Fickett Street.

7/8 at 11:46 a.m. Alarm call on Bayberry Lane.

7/8 at 12:38 p.m. Alarm call on Bayberry Lane.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from July 3-9.