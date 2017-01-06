Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: Jan. 6

Arrests

No arrests were reported from Dec. 27 to Jan. 3.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Dec. 27 to Jan. 3.

Fire calls

12/27 at 12:03 a.m. Lines down on Broad Cove Road.

12/27 at 12:25 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Trundy Road.

12/28 at 3:19 a.m. Investigation on Salt Spray Lane.

12/30 at 12:39 a.m. Lines down on Old Fort Road.

12/30 at 4:06 a.m. Lines down on Stonybrook Road.

12/30 at 8:17 a.m. Lines down on Old Fort Road.

12/30 at 10 a.m. Lines down on Stonybrook Road.

12/30 at 10:33 a.m. Fire alarm on Hillcrest Drive.

12/30 at 12:20 p.m. Lines down on Ocean House Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 14 calls from Dec. 27 to Jan. 3.