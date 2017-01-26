Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: Jan. 27

Arrests

No arrests were reported from Jan. 17-23.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Jan. 17-23.

Fire calls

1/17 at 7:46 p.m. Assist police on Sea View Avenue.

1/18 at 11/29 a.m. Accident on Ocean House Road.

1/19 at 4:20 p.m. Investigation on Cross Hill Road.

1/20 at 12:50 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Scott Dyer Road.

1/21 at 1:50 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Orchard Road.

1/21 at 7:15 p.m. Investigation on Pilot Point Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from Jan. 17-23.