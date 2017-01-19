Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: Jan. 20

Arrests

1/11 at 8:05 a.m. Timothy McInnis, 46, of Meadow Way, was arrested on Ocean House Road by Officer Ben Davis on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

1/16 at 3:45 p.m. Chelsea Broy-St. Pierre, 31, no address listed, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Darin Estes on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

1/12 at 8:13 a.m. Accident on Ocean House Road.

1/13 at 7:50 a.m. Accident on Ocean House Road.

1/15 at 5:09 a.m. Chimney fire on Charles Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from Jan. 10-16.