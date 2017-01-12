Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: Jan. 13

Arrests

1/3 at 12:17 p.m. Zoran Djuranovic, 30, of Main Street, South Portland, was arrested on Bowery Beach Road by Officer Ben Davis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/3 at 8:39 p.m. Corey Doughty, 23, of Wells Road, was arrested on Wells Road by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Jan. 3-9.

Fire calls

1/3 at 12:03 p.m. Alarm call on Todd Road.

1/7 at 5:47 p.m. Smoke removal on High Bluff Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 14 calls from Jan. 3-9.