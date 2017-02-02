Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: Feb. 3

Arrests

1/24 at 8:15 a.m. Raul Martines, 23, of Merrill Street, Portland, was arrested on Ocean House Road by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/29 at 2:55 p.m. Dheyaa M. Kadhim, 30, of Sawyer Street, South Portland, was arrested at Fort Williams by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

1/25 at 12:35 p.m. Tracy Sesselberg, 46, no address listed, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Jeffrey Gaudette on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle.

1/25 at 1:55 p.m. Holly Ovenden, 63, no address listed, was issued a summons on Scott Dyer Road by Officer Jeffrey Gaudette on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle.

Fire calls

1/24 at 1:56 p.m. Power line down on Charles E. Jordan Road.

1/25 at 8:08 a.m. Electrical fire on Dennison Drive.

1/26 at 6:18 a.m. Fire alarm on Shore Road.

1/26 at 4:19 p.m. Investigation on Angel Point Road.

1/27 at 12:22 p.m. Elevator rescue on Scott Dyer Road.

1/30 at 1:24 p.m. Chimney fire on Bayberry Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from Jan. 24-30.