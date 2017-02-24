Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: Feb. 24

Arrests

2/17 at 3:35 p.m. Raul Martines, 23, of Cumberland Avenue, Portland, was arrested on Old Ocean House Road by Officer Ben Davis on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

2/18 at 1:48 p.m. Henry J. Hanscom, 43, of Cumberland Street, Westbrook, was arrested on Sawyer Road by Officer Aaron Webster on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Feb. 14-20.

Fire calls

No fire calls were reported from Feb. 14-20.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from Feb. 14-20.