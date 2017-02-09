Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: Feb. 10

Arrests

2/6 at 10:45 a.m. Gedeon Semuhoza, 26, of Pearl Street, Portland, was arrested on Spurwink Avenue by Officer David Galvan on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, violating conditions of release and leaving the scene of an accident.

Summonses

2/4 at 9:40 p.m. Thomas Tuttle, 61, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Jeffrey Gaudette on a charge of operating with an expired license.

Cashed out

1/30, no time listed. Community Liaison Officer David Galvan reported he met with an official at Pond Cove School who turned over an “obvious counterfeit $100 bill.”

Fire calls

2/3 at 7:16 p.m. Power line down on Ocean House Road.

2/6 at 10:09 a.m. Investigation on Spurwink Road.

2/6 at 11:39 a.m. Fire alarm on Longfellow Drive.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.